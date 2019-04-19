The Nigerian Police have rescued a woman captured by internet fraudsters, popularly known as ‘Yahoo Boys’ for ritual in Asaba, Delta State.

It was gathered that the woman was coming from the market, when she boarded a tricycle, popularly known as Keke NAPEP, with two young men joining her from both sides, leaving her in the middle.

Luck ran out for the suspected gang as they met their Waterloo when their supposed victim signalled that she wanted to alight at a particular junction.

The driver refused to stop, thereby forcing her to raise the alarm which attracted mobile policemen on patrol and sympathizers who chased after them.

It was gathered that the suspected yahoo boys used charmed on her which made her temporarily lose consciousness.

However, the prompt response of the Nigerian Police on patrol saved the woman and as the police got the suspects arrested, TVC reports.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

