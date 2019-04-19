The Associate Pastor for Christ Apostolic Church, Oke-Ibukun, Iloro Zonal Headquarters, Pastor Samson Adeyeba, has urged Christians to value great salvation that Jesus Christ brought to the world.

Adeyeba gave the advice during Good Friday Service at the church auditorium on Friday in Ile-Ife.

According to him, Good Friday is an important day that Christians ought to appreciate most.

The cleric stated further that it was the day that Jesus Christ was crucified on the cross of Calvary, for the remission of the sins of the world.

According to him, the kind of life that Christians live determines whether they neglect or embrace Christ’s death.

He admonished Christians to eschew worldly things and give their totality unto Christ, saying that as the ambassadors of Christ, they needed to emulate Christ in all their deeds.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

