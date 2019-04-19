The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr Boss Mustapha says the Federal Government will continue to support Galaxy Backbone Limited to ensure efficiency in its e-governance programme.

Mr Willie Bassey, the Director of Information in the Office of the SGF in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said that the SGF stated this during a visit to the Galaxy Backbone.

Mustapha said the federal government had committed huge investments in the development of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector of the economy.

He said efficiency and effectiveness in the sector would help deliver on government’s e-governance programme.

According to him, the training of 1,000 public servants on e-governance will enhance the efficiency and productivity of officers in the service.

The SGF said that Galaxy Backbone had recorded remarkable achievements in the development of ICT in the country.

He said that the achievements of the organisation would enhance the deployment of ICT to drive government programmes and policies.

Earlier, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Galaxy BackBone, Mr Yusuf Kazaure, said the organisation had covered 11 states and the FCT in its e-governance programme.

He said that the areas already covered were under the first phase of the programme, adding that efforts were on to commence the second phase which would cover the entire country.

He said with continued Federal Government support, the organisation would continue to deliver on its mandates.

