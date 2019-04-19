Imo Governor Rochas Okorocha has called on Christians in the state and beyond to use the Easter celebration to positively touch on the lives of others, especially the less privileged in the society.

In a statement in Owerri on Friday, he also urged them to show love to one another, bearing in mind that Jesus died on the Cross because of the love he had for mankind.

The governor further urged that in celebrating Easter, “Christians should be conscious of what the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ signifies and shuns selfishness’’

He also called on the Christians to eschew hatred as demonstrated by Jesus who died on the cross for the redemption of mankind.

The governor also appealed to Christians to pray earnestly for the nation and its democracy, so that Nigeria could take its rightful place in the comity of democratic nations of the world.

He wished Imo people and all lovers of peace and progress hitch-free Easter celebration and prayed that Imo people would live to witness more celebrations.

