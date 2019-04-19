Governor Nasir El-Rufai has called on the people of Kaduna State to seize the opportunity of Easter celebration to re-dedicate themselves to attaining peace and love in the state.

This was contained in a message on Friday by the governor to the Christian community in the state.

He said the Easter period was of great importance as it led to the celebration of the victory of Jesus Christ over death.

The governor enjoined the Christian faithful to remain unrelenting in living exemplary life styles after observing Lent with fasting, prayers and works of charity.

”Easter marks the sacrifice of Jesus Christ and celebrates His triumph over darkness.

“Easter calls for dedication to duty, and considering the interests of others before our personal gains, as Jesus Christ taught us by sacrificing His life for all.

“In this moment, I call on us all of us to be buoyed by hope, to pray and to work for peace in our land.

” Let us work together to build and uphold safe communities where everyone is committed to upholding peace and harmony,

‘Let us stand firmly together in common humanity, as we ask for the good Lord’s continued protection and blessings” the governor said.

