The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has said the Nigerian Army has shot and killed one person in Ogoniland, Rivers State.

Fegalo Nsuke, President, MOSOP, in a statement on Friday said reports available to him indicated that Nigerian soldiers had shot and killed one person in K-Dere, the largest oil-producing community in Ogoniland.

“Nen-eekpege Lezor Legbara was shot dead this afternoon while Kingdom Koomene who sustained gunshot injuries is reportedly in critical conditions.

“It is regrettable that we appear again to be drifting towards 1995. We will keep you updated on the situation,” he said.

