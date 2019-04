Singer and award winning songwriter Simi who just dropped her 3rd studio album ”Omo Charlie Champagne” celebrates her 31’st birthday today.

Her sweetheart and hubby Adekunle Gold wrote the most romantic and beautiful message ever to his wife on his Instagram page.

He wrote:

First Birthday as Mrs Kosoko 😉. Older by a year today, but you are sexier than ever. Happy Birthday Omo Charlie Champagne. Love you forever ❤️

