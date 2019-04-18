On Tuesday, Ciara and her NFL quarterback husband Russell Wilson celebrated the news that he had signed a new contract with his team, the Seattle Seahawks.

The Super Bowl winner reportedly agreed to a four-year, $140 million extension which makes him the highest paid football player in the NFL Fox news reports.

Later that morning, Ciara tweeted she was very proud of her husband.

And on Tuesday night, while appearing on Bravo’s “What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” she continued to celebrate the very good news and the substantial increase to her bank account.

First, the “Thinkin’ Bout You” singer joked that her first big purchase will be a brand new Hermes bag.

Cohen then asked if she thinks the other NFL wives will be jealous of the deal. “It’s love. It’s like a community in football,” she told him.

Ciara and Wilson married in July 2016 and share a daughter, Sienna, together. The performer also has a son from her previous relationship with the rapper Future.

