Six suspected cultists on Thursday appeared before an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, over alleged robbery and killing of an Assistant Superintendent of Police.

The defendants are, Akinwale Bamido, 25; Olanrewaju Bamido, 22; John Matter, 21; Moses Adeniyi, 23; Shola Olatoye, 25, andOkechukwu Augustine, 18.

They are facing a four-count charge of conspiracy, murder, robbery and membership of an unlawful society.

Their pleas were not taken.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Maria Dauda told the court that they committed the offences on Nov. 27 at 8.18p.m., at ‘D’ Spot, Badagry Expressway, Ijanikin, Lagos.

Dauda alleged that the defendants robbed 45-year-old ASP Abiodun Akinde of his phones, car keys and N20,000 as well as shot him dead.

“The defendants, who belong to a secret cult called “Aiye confraternity” shot Akinde to death,” he said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 42(a)(b), 223, 233 and 297 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs Monisola Ayinde, ordered that the defendants should be kept in the Ikoyi Prison pending advice of the state director of public prosecutions.

Ayinde adjourned the case until May 20 for mention.

