Sokoto House Assembly on Wednesday restated its commitment to pass all outstanding bills before the expiration of the 8th Assembly.

The Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Abubakar Magaji, who presided over its sitting, said five bills were pending before the assembly.

Magaji said four of the bills had passed the first and second readings and were at the committee stage, while one was a private member bill, which passed through first reading.

The deputy speaker, therefore, advised committees on the bills to expedite the process for subsequent passage.

“This is in order to pass the bills before the expiration of the 8th assembly,” he explained.

According to him, the five bills include that for a law to establish the Rent, Tenancy Control and Safety of Persons Commission for Sokoto state and a bill for a law to Amend the Sokoto State Hospital Service Management Board law 1992.

Others include a bill for a law to establish a Penal Code for Sokoto state and a bill for a law to provide for the establishment of Murtala Muhammad Teaching Hospital.

“Another is a bill for a law to provide for the establishment of the Sokoto State Community and Social Development Agency to provide access to service for community,” he said.

The Assembly also set up a 7-man committee to review its standing orders.

Magaji stated that the committee which has two weeks timeframe, was mandated to study the House standing rules and advise the legislature on areas that needed amendment.

The Committee members are Garba Bello (PDP-Yabo) as Chairman, Abdullahi Randa (PDP-Tureta), Abdulwahab Yahaya (PDP-Goronyo) and Aminu Achida (APC-Wurno).

Others are Sa’idu Ibrahim (APC-Sabon Birni South), Atiku Liman (PDP-Silame), Malami Muhammad (PDP-Sokoto South II) and Kabiru Muhammad as the committee Secretary.

