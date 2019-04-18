

Photo: Simi; Source ( Instagram).

Popular Nigerian singer, Simi, recently surprised her friends with an unexpected visit and captured the exciting reactions on camera.

She expressed her joy and wrote: “i win at life everyday. I love my friends”

The singer revealed that although, she hadn’t stay away from home for a long period of time, but none of her friends was expecting her to be back in Lagos anytime soon.

”This video will seem really dramatic. I know I hadn’t been gone that long, but I didn’t tell any of my friends I was coming home. So when I got back last night, I went to where each of them was and recorded their reaction to suddenly seeing me in Lagos, when they really weren’t expecting to see me for another few weeks. Lol,” she wrote.

Simi added that the love she enjoyed from her small circle of friends has been a source of momentum.

I love my friends and I know and they love me. It’s love like this that fuels me and warms my heart. It’s why my circle is so small and why I’m so protective of that circle. I’m so, so grateful for my gees.

