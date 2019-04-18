The Management of Crown FC of Ogbomoso, on Thursday tasked the team to go for victory against Warri Wolves FC as the team plays her first game of the 2018/2019 Nigeria National League (NNL) season.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ogbomoso-based team will on Sunday kick off its campaign in the lower league on April 21 at the Soun Stadium in Ogbomoso.

The Ajilete Boys will have a date with Warri Wolves FC in a match which starts at 4 p.m.

In a statement issued by the Media Officer of Crown FC of Ogbomoso, Tunji Alabi, the General Manager, Rollanson Odeh, after the meeting with the staff and management, charged the team to go for victory.

Odeh urged members of staff to be more united and loving toward actualisation of the promotion target for the season.

The general manager also met with the players and charged them to go for resounding victory.

The seasoned administrator and coach had earlier met with the members of staff to iron out certain pressing issues that would reposition the team for greatness.

Odeh said: We have met Warri Wolves FC thrice, defeated them twice and lost to them once of recent.

“So defeating them again is a must.

“We will approach the game with all seriousness it deserves and I believe the Lord in whom I believe will not let us down.

“On our part, we have put machinery in place, very unique and first of its kind, to put smiles on your faces on each match day.’’

The Ajilete Warriors have qualified for the finals of the 2019 Oyo State Football Association Cup competition and will play against Shooting Stars Sports Club on a yet to be announced date.

