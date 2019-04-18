The Benue House of Assembly has extended the suspension of six local government chairmen by three months over alleged misappropriation of public funds and gross misconduct.

The extension was sequel to a unanimous decision by members of the house on Wednesday during plenary in Makurdi.

The House explained that the decision to extend the suspension of the chairmen was not a witch-hunt but to allow the executive conclude its investigation.

The affected council chairmen are: Mrs Becky Orpin – Gboko Local Government; Mr Francis Ogwuche – Okpokwu Local Government; Juliana Audu – Makurdi Local Government; Austin Okwoche – Oju Local Government; Mrs Comfort Echoda and her Vice, Mr Joseph Ngbede – Agatu Local Government and Mr Terdoo Kenti and his Vice, Mr Orvande Aondose – Kwande Local Government.

The asembly had suspended the council chairmen for three months on Jan 21, 2019 in line with Section 154 of the local government law following a correspondence from Gov. Samuel Ortom.

Ortom earlier accused the chairmen of misappropriating local government funds, gross misconduct, abuse of office and truancy.

The governor said the reason for the request was to allow the executive conclude investigations into the allegations leveled against the chairmen.

