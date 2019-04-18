An Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Thursday ordered the remand in prison of a 23-year-old man, Rasheed Shitta, for allegedly stabbing his father to death, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo, remanded Shitta in Ikoyi Prisons and ordered that the case file should be sent to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

Adedayo adjourned the case until April 24.

Shitta, who resides at No. 23, Dada St., Majidun in Ikorodu, near Lagos, is facing a charge of murder.

His plea was not taken.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione, told the court that Shitta committed the offence on April 14 at 1.00 a.m. at Oriokuta, Imota community in Ikorodu.

Uwadione said that the defendant stabbed his father, Muda Shitta, 73, to death with a knife while he was asleep.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 223 stipulates death penalty for offenders.

