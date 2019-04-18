A 63-year-old man, George Ogbone, on Thursday appeared in a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly stealing items worth N134,700.

Ogbone, whose address was not provided is facing a charge of stealing to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP. Akpan Ikem, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at Alaska in Ijanikin area of Lagos, 3.30 p.m. on April 13.

Ikem said that the defendant stole a bag containing two 10mm cable wires, 16 metres of 20mm tape, one pack of copper malt and two rods.

“Other items stolen by the defendants include: a bag of salt, one lamp and one thunder arrester all valued at N134, 700, ” he said.

Ikem said the items belonged to the complainant, Mr Kazeem Tifa.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened Section 287 of Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaya, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until May 21 for mention.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

