A 22-year-old man, Lukuman Ibrahim, was on Thursday arraigned before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, for allegedly stealing two motorcycles worth N455,000.

Ibrahim of no fixed address, is facing a two-count charge of stealing and felony.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the prosecutor, ASP. Akpan Ikem, told the court that the accused committed the offences on April 14, at about 3 a.m. at Magbon area.

Ikem said that the accused conspired with others at large to steal two motorcycles with registration numbers EKY 245QL and SMK 272 BK valued at N455,000.

“These motorcycles belonged to Mr Sholeye Solomon and Ibrahim Wahab, the complainants.

“The offences contravened Sections 409 and 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,” the prosecutor said.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty, while the Chief Magistrate, Patrick Adekomaya, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned until June 6, for further hearing.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

