By Adesina Michael

President Muhammadu Buhari has boasted that he has never been defeated by the People’s Democratic Party, in any of the previous or current presidential electoral contest.

The statement released by Buhari’s social media aide, Lauretta Onochie, stated that the president reveals this in a preliminary objection he filed to challenge the petition by the PDP’s presidential election candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar against his re-election on February 23.

She wrote: ”In a preliminary objection he (President Buhari) filed to challenge the competence of a petition that Atiku lodged against his re-election on February 23, Buhari boasted that he has always defeated the PDP in every past electoral contest.”

