A 46-year-old housewife, Rasheedat Busari, on Thursday appeared in a Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly obtaining N500,000 under false pretence.

Busari, whose address and occupation were not disclosed in court, is facing a two-count charge of obtaining money under false pretence and stealing.

NAN reports that the prosecutor, ASP. Akpan Ikem, told the court that the accused committed the offence on March 11, at Aragagun area of Badagry in Lagos.

Ikem alleged that the accused collected N500,000 from the complainant, Mrs Modinat Rafiu, with a promise to pay back in a 14 weeks.

He said that the accused converted the N500,000, property of the complainant, to her personel use.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 as amended.

The accused, however, denied all the charges.

The Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaya, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case till May 24 for mention.

