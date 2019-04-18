The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) in collaboration with UK Aid, an NGO, officially launched the “Not for Sale” initiative in Abuja.

The initiative is aimed at reducing the number of overseas sex trafficking victims from Edo and Delta.

A press statement issued by Mr Vincent Adekole behalf of NAPTIP and UK Aid said the launch was attended by NAPTI Director General, Ms Julie Okah-Donli and John Primrose, Deputy Head of Office, Department for International Development (DFID), representing British High Commissioner to Nigeria.

Also present were Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora issues; Prof. Yinka Omorogbe, Attorney General of Edo State, alongside other stakeholders.

“The ” Not for Sale” initiative aims to inspire, enable and empower young women in Edo and Delta states to find success on their own terms.

“They do not have to pay the terrible price paid by so many others, who look for success abroad,” Adekole said.

According to him, a large number of Nigerian women who sought prosperity abroad ended up being trafficked.

“Approximately 80 per cent of Nigerian women who take the dangerous journey overseas end up being trafficked and forced into prostitution.

“The Not For Sale initiative thus provides these women with the support services that enables them to seek out training and opportunities in Nigeria,” he said.

