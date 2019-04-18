By Adesina Michael

Nigerian singer, Teni Apata, popularly known as ‘Teni Entertainer’ has added her voice to the ongoing #EndCrazyCharges on social media.

Teni revealed that she is unhappy concerning the unexplainable charges on one of her bank accounts.

The ”Uyo Meyo” crooner also demanded for response on why she is being charged for card maintenance.

PM News learnt that Nigerians had taken to social media to call on the authorities to quash the crazy charges from banks and other institutions.

