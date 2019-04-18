The Police and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) Commands in Osun, have assured the people of the state of adequate security during and after the Easter celebration.

The Osun Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Folashade Odoro, said the state Commissioner of Police, Mrs Abiodun Ige, had strategised and made necessary arrangements to keep residents safe and the celebration crime-free.

“We have put security operatives and officers on the highways, places of worship, relaxation centres and every other place the celebration will take place.

“Our men on the highways and in strategic locations will be making sure the Easter is celebrated peacefully and without rancour,” she said

She called on the public to provide the police with adequate and useful information that would enhance their operations as well as report suspicious persons or movements to the nearest police station.

Similarly, NSCDC Spokesperson in the state, Mr Babawale Afolabi, said the corps had put in place adequate security arrangements to ensure peace during the celebration.

Afolabi said: “the command has deployed armed personnel and undercover officers to the various strategic places and worship centres to provide security throughout the Easter celebration.

“Besides, the State Commandant of the NSCDC, Mr Ebenezer Akinwande, has warned criminals to steer clear the state.

“He has equally appealed to the public to report any unscrupulous movements or acts around government assets and infrastructure to any formation of the corps or other security agencies nearest to them.” he said

