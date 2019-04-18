Anambra command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has mobilised officers and men to ensure that roads in the state are safe during the Easter period.

Towards this, Sector Commander of the corps in the state, Mr Andrew Kumapayi, said 988 officers and men, including 488 Regular Marshals and 500 Special Marshals had been mobilised for the purpose.

Kumapayi told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Awka that the Easter special patrol would commenced on Thursday.

He said that special attention would be given to River Niger Bridge which had been synonymous with gridlocked whenever there was upsurge in traffic.

“We are fully ready for the Easter festivities in order to ensure safe motoring in the environment during the season.

“The Anambra command has deployed officers and marshals, including logistics to strategic locations in the state, to ensure free flow of traffic, especially at the Onitsha overhead bridge noted for traffic gridlock.

“The Easter special patrol commenced today (Thursday), April 18 and will end on April 23 and has a total of 488 regular marshals and 500 special marshals on duty,” he said.

The commander said that ambulances and members of the medical team had also been mobilised to offer quick and prompt rescue services to victims in the event of crashes.

He added that tow trucks had been strategically deployed to remove obstructions impeding traffic on the road.

