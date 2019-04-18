The Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Mr Sulaiman Balarabe, has assured residents of his command’s readiness towards a hitch-free Easter celebration.

Balarabe told newsmen on Wednesday in Enugu that modalities had been mapped out to ensure that the celebration was without any hitch.

“We have put modalities and contingent plans in place, which will cover periods before, during and after the celebration.

“So, all periods of the festivities have been captured in the command’s operations order drawn specifically to ensure that the peace and security in the state is sustained and improved upon,’’ he said.

The commissioner, however, said that the command would be working with relevant stakeholders and sister security agencies in that respect.

“We equally call on members of the public to keep partnering with the police command toward a peaceful Enugu State,” he said.

