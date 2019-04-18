A Dutse Grade I Area Court, Abuja on Thursday sentenced an ex-convict Usman Abdullahi, 22, to 12 months in prison for stealing three pumping machines valued at N150, 000.

The Judge, Mr Suleiman Mohammed, tried and found Abdullahi guilty on the three counts of criminal trespass, continuous nuisance and theft.

Mohammed held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and sentenced the convict to 12 months imprisonment.

He, however, gave the convict an option to pay N40, 000 as fine.

The judge also advised and warned the convict against repeating any criminal act, while adding that a more stringent judgment would be passed on the convict if he was found wanting again.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr Collins Emerua told the court that the convict, who’s a resident of Kpata along Kaduna road in Bwari, was reported at the Bwari Police Station by one Hyda Abdullahi of Baran-goni in Bwari, on March 23.

According to Emerua, the convict, trespassed into the duty post of the complainant who guards a structure in the same address and dishonestly stole the three pumping machines valued at N150,000.

The prosecution added that, during police investigation, the convict confessed to the crime.

He also noted that the convict had in the past, committed a similar offence, charged to court, convicted and was warned never to break the law again but be of good character.

Emerua, however said that it was obvious the convict has refused to change.

He said that the act, contravened the provisions of sections 348, 199 and 287 of the Penal Code.

