The Lagos State Government on Thursday received report of the five-man panel set up to investigate immediate and remote causes of the collapsed three-storey building on 63 Massey Street, Ita-Faaji area of Lagos Island.

The building, which was also use for school, caved in, claiming 20 lives including pupils of Ohen Nursery and Primary school.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Prince Rotimi Ogunleye, who received the report, said that more distressed buildings had been detected across the state by the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, urging residents to alert the government on suspected weak buildings.

He said not all the buildings might have to be demolished after they undergo non-destructive structural integrity test, adding that some might only require structural re-engineering works.

Ogunleye said that the Ambode-led administration would ensure the report was carefully studied and recommendation implemented.

Panel Chairman, Wasiu Olokunola, said that contrary to the reports in the media, the collapsed building on Ita-Faji was not three or two-storey but a five-storey.

Olokunola added that forensic evidences were also carried out in the course of the investigations into the cause of the building collapse tragedy.

