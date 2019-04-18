The Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, on Thursday convicted former Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen of breach of Code of Conduct for Public Officers.

Tribunal Chairman, Danladi Umar, in his judgment, ordered the immediate removal of Onnoghen from office as the CJN.

The CCT stripped Onnoghen of all offices earlier occupied, such as the Chairman of the National Judicial Council and also the chairmanship of the Federal Judicial Service Commission.

In the judgment, Onnoghen, will forfeit the five accounts which he failed to declare as part of his assets.

The Danladi ordered the forfeiture of the money in the five accounts which Onnoghen allegedly failed to declare to the Federal Government.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

