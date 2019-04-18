By Adesina Michael

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad revealed on Wednesday that the president received a call from the world’s second richest man, Bill Gates.

According to Bashir Ahmad, the multi billionaire called President Muhammadu Buhari to congratulates him on the 2019 presidential election victory.

He said: one of the world’s richest men, Bill Gates called President Buhari to congratulate him on his resounding election victory, winning a second four-year term of office.

Bashir Ahmad added that Mr Bill Gates reiterates his commitment to the success of President Buhari’s administration and also expressed his delightment to associates with him.

”Bill Gates said he’s happy to be associated with President Buhari, restated his commitment to the success of the administration as well as the progress, prosperity and well-being of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He also expressed willingness to do more for the country,”he added.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

