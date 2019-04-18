The Bayelsa chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday criticised Gov. Seriake Dickson’s choice of words in describing political rivals and urged him to maintain decent speech.

The APC in Bayelsa in a statement issued by its Spokesman, Mr Doifie Buokoribo, condemned comments credited to Dickson during a meeting of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders in Yenagoa on Monday.

Dickson had boasted that the rival APC in the state lacked the capacity to win the state in the governorship election scheduled for Nov. 2, accusing the party of relying on violence in the contest.

The party accused the governor of cheap blackmail and said that he was afraid of imminent defeat.

It wondered why the governor had to resort to indecent language in referring to the APC and its leadership in Bayelsa.

“Gov. Henry Seriake Dickson is at it again.

“Following the scheduling of the Bayelsa State governorship election, he tells the world that the All Progressives Congress in the state is not a political party but a ‘killer, terrorist’ organisation.

“We find Gov. Dickson’s vituperations crude, infantile and extreme. Those words are completely unbefitting of a high-ranking officer of the state.

“But then, we are not surprised at all that Dickson could use such gutter words to describe a rival political party.

“We have always known him to be a colourless and uninspiring politician,” Buokoribo said.

The APC said that the PDP had resorted to campaign of “falsehood and slander” against a rival party ahead of a crucial poll at the highpoint of a meeting of its most important members.

It advised the ruling party in Bayelsa to await the verdict of the people at the polls, saying they were ready to speak with their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in the election.

