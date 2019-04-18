Actress and entrepreneur Annie Idibia shares good news of her getting a new deal with a fitness company – Get fit ng.

Read her message after signing the new contract.

Excited !!!! I Was Supposed To Have Signed With @getfitng Since December 2018, But For Every Product I Represent, I Like To Try It And MAKE sure It WORKS Before I Sell It To My Lovely Family, Known And Unknown Friends And Lovers …. And Yes I Can Beat My Chest that @getfitng Waist Trainers Works Like Magic… And I Am Now A Proud Part Of @getfitng Family..

#GetFit #ChildOfGrace

