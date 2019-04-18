Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has described as a huge loss, the passage of Olowo of Owo, Oba David Victor Folagbade Olateru-Olagbegi, in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

The governor expressed his condolence in a statement by Mr Yemi Olowolabi, Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Akure on Thursday.

Akeredolu condoled with the late monarch’s immediate family, the people of Owo kingdom and indeed the entire citizens of Ondo State.

The governor said that the Sunshine State had lost one of its most cerebral royal fathers who combined deep intellectual capacity with admirable traditional flamboyance.

Akeredolu, who described the late monarch as a law scholar of no mean repute, said that the late Olowo was a devout Christian whose reign ignited a remarkable revival of pentecostal evangelism in the legendary palace of Olowo of Owo.

He also observed that in spite of the late monarch’s commitment to Christianity, the rich, robust and transcendental culture and traditions of Owo kingdom flourished under his leadership, just the same Owo witnessed unprecedented development and all-round peace.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Ondo State, I thank President Mohammadu Buhari, other state governors and indeed distinguished Nigerians from all walks of lives for their condolence messages and comforting calls over the loss of this great son of Ondo State,” he said.

