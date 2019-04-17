Uganda is willing to offer asylum to former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir should he apply, a state minister for foreign affairs on Tuesday said.

Henry Oryem, Uganda’s minister of state for international affairs, told the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs that the ousted leader is a guarantor to the South Sudan peace process.

“If Bashir applies for asylum here that is something the government of Uganda can consider because Bashir is a guarantor to our peace talks,” said.

Oryem, while presenting the ministry’s budget requirements for financial year 2019 to 2020 said, Bashir and Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni are the guarantors to the peace deal in the neighbouring South Sudan.

“We wish and urge that Sudan should remain intact whatever happens, no one should have aspiration or desire for Sudan to break.

“This is what Uganda is urging, privately and publicly. We don’t underestimate that what happens in Sudan has an effect on Uganda.”

The minister said the authorities in Kampala were closely monitoring the ongoing events in Khartoum, where street protests have continued after the military removed Bashir from power last week.

“We are watching Sudan very closely and we classify Sudan as our immediate neighbour.

“The transition is very volatile and as far as we are concerned we urge the government in Sudan to respect the will of the people,” said Oryem.

The Sudanese army ousted and detained Bashir on April 11 in response to four months of nationwide protests against his three-decade rule.

