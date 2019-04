Using a very cryptic picture of Dangote and Teni as a baby in diaper, Teni makanaki reveals she’s dropping a new single on Friday.

The ”Case” crooner recently performed at an event where Aliko Dangote was a guest and she said she’s now to be addressed as Teniola Dangote.

Read her post…

You are cordially invited to the naming ceremony!!!! #SugarMummy dropping this Friday!!!!!

