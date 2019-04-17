The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismisses suit by Segun Oni against the Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi and upheld the latter’s victory.

The court, in a unanimous judgment of a five-man panel, held that the appeal by Oni, was statute barred.

According to Justice Amiru Sanusi, in the lead judgment, the case, being a pre-election one, was not commenced at the trial court, within the required time, as stipulated under the Forth Alteration Act.

Oni, an ex-Governor of Ekiti State had appealed the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which upheld the decision of a Federal High Court, to the effect that his (Oni’s) challenge of Fayemi’s eligibility to contest the last governorship election in the state, was without merit.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

