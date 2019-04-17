{caption id=”attachment_404114″ align=”alignnone” width=”504″] The Senate during plenary[/caption]

The Nigerian Senate during plenary on Wednesday, passed the Police Reform Bill, 2019 (SB. 683).

This followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs.

The report was presented by Senator Tijjanj Kaura, while, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa seconded that the Senate considers the report of the Committee, Channels Television reports.

Senator Gbenga Ashafa said the parliament had to look at what the Bill stands for and address issues such as “welfare and the environment” in which police operatives work.

“Do they have enough for logistics? Do they have running funds to take care of fuel or even stationaries? We need to focus on the Police Trust Fund as an Intervention,” Ashafa asked.

Senate President Bukola Saraki had earlier described the bill as a very important one.

Saraki said that the bill will address how the police will be reformed.

“Since the formulation in 1943, the original Bill has not undergone a review. We still know where we should go ideally but until we get there, let us address how we should reform the police,” Saraki said.

After the Senate dissolved into the Committee of the Whole for the clause by clause consideration of the bill, it was read a third time and passed.

