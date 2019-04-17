By Jennifer Okundia

Medical doctor, filmmaker, life coach and the Senior Pastor of House of Freedom, Dr. Tony Rapu and his team, visited Ipodo, a notorious street in Ikeja, Lagos Nigeria recently and rescued 26 year old Lizzy, who has taken to begging, hard drugs and prostitution as a means of survival.

The girl who attended Caleb nursery and primary school as well as Vivian Fowler secondary school, shared a bit of her story in a now viral video.

This has left questions in the hearts and lips of Nigerians and some have tweeted their opinions, looking for answers.

There are millions of girls like this still out there, Lizzy is just one of the lucky ones to be taken off the streets.

Pastor Tony Rapu has a vision to bring about developmental change to lives and communities by reaching out to different demographics through strategic interventions. He has developed innovative methods and solutions in tackling issues such as drug addiction, urban poverty, and community development.

He undertakes this work in his role as Freedom Foundation’s Chairman Board of Trustees and more particularly, the Genesis House (a residential rehabilitation program for girls and young women who have been victims of sexual abuse and sexual exploitation), House of Refuge (a drug rehabilitation and resource center which caters specifically for the rehabilitation needs of drug and alcohol dependent persons ), Bethesda Child Support Agency (which mobilizes community resources with the assistance of partners to help children from impoverished backgrounds secure a better future through education) and King Solomon’s Funds (which provides empowerment programs to young men and women via career skills training, business and entrepreneurial development training, vocational skills training, counselling and mentoring). Through mission and ministry.

”Lizzy is undergoing rehabilitation at the moment, We believe that anyone can be transformed if we create the opportunity for it to happen”.

He also wrote the message below on his page:

We visited Ipodo this afternoon, a dilapidated and degraded community in the heart of Ikeja.

Our visit was to rescue 26 year old Lizzy from the clutches of her captors; the drug sellers and pimps who feed her drug habit from the proceeds of prostitution and other vices.

See reactions below…

I don't blame Vivian Fowler… neither do i blame the parents… Child trainning is a whole lot of work.. That's why i advice you give birth when you're ready for the task — Pisela's Journal || Youtuber📷 (@piselaeleabel) April 17, 2019

That she attended Vivian Fowler and Caleb doesn't mean she can't do drugs. Drug abuse and the pressure to do so exists on all cadres. Rich , poor…or in between. — zzanzibaryy (@zzanzibaryy) April 17, 2019

Twitter: Vivian fowler is now trending.

Me: who is Vivian fowler (check Google)

Google: It's a school.

Me: what Sorry I'm i the only one that haven't heard about it. — Adedamola Giannis Agunbiade (@Dreyboytwist) April 17, 2019

Very open to support Lizzy and our prayers are with her. I think I saw her at Ikeja Underbridge few weeks ago. Vivian Fowler or not, our lives should not be defined by where we have been but who we have been made to be. God bless Lizzy pic.twitter.com/CXIgFnnGUu — Abiola Oyebanjo (@abiola1864) April 17, 2019

Someone can go through Caleb – Vivian Fowler – even CU and still turn out bad.

Good schools are good but there's still that village people factor sometimes… — Lagos-Delta Hybrid (@Zuronye) April 17, 2019

Paying tuitions for your children in Vivian Fowler and Caleb, giving them eye popping allowances isn't just enough. Pay attention to their lifestyles, peer pressure, know wat goes on with them at school. Don't be too busy for them. — JUSTDOIT9JA ❁ (@justdoit9ja) April 17, 2019

Now that vivian fowler is trending and everyone is talking about the drug epidemic, i strongly recommend that everyone most especially parents and school kids should go see the Movie '' Nimbe'' — Gbenga Aborowa (@Gbenga_Aborowa) April 17, 2019

Leave Caleb and Vivian Fowler out of it…

.

.

Let's talk about Lizzy…

.

Let's talk about the hard drugs, Cocaine, crack, marijuana(Igbo), heroine.

.

Let's talk about the millions ravaged by this menace.

.

Please. 😞😞😞

.

Say no to drugs… 😭😭😭😭 — Olamide Fawole (@Midefaw) April 17, 2019

Even at that some of our stories are out of this world.

A child whose parents could afford Vivian Fowler and Caleb intl. abandoned to roam the streets to beg is quite strange.

The parents still needs to be contacted, after all she was still a minor when she entered the streets. — The Voice (@VictorIzi) April 17, 2019

Just watched the video of the girl that attended "Vivian Fowler"it really touched me she said i really really need your help i've seen it all,i'm tired please its only you that can come to my rescue. And there's a lot of other kids out there like her who need help. — SAMMY WAREPAMOR 🇳🇬 (@WarepamorSammy) April 17, 2019

