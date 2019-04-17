Lizzy gets rescued by pastor Tony Rapu

Medical doctor, filmmaker, life coach and the Senior Pastor of House of Freedom, Dr. Tony Rapu and his team, visited Ipodo, a notorious street in Ikeja, Lagos Nigeria recently and rescued 26 year old Lizzy, who has taken to begging, hard drugs and prostitution as a means of survival.

The girl who attended Caleb nursery and primary school as well as Vivian Fowler secondary school, shared a bit of her story in a now viral video.

This has left questions in the hearts and lips of Nigerians and some have tweeted their opinions, looking for answers.

There are millions of girls like this still out there, Lizzy is just one of the lucky ones to be taken off the streets.

Pastor Tony Rapu has a vision to bring about developmental change to lives and communities by reaching out to different demographics through strategic interventions. He has developed innovative methods and solutions in tackling issues such as drug addiction, urban poverty, and community development.

He undertakes this work in his role as Freedom Foundation’s Chairman Board of Trustees and more particularly, the Genesis House (a residential rehabilitation program for girls and young women who have been victims of sexual abuse and sexual exploitation), House of Refuge (a drug rehabilitation and resource center which caters specifically for the rehabilitation needs of drug and alcohol dependent persons ), Bethesda Child Support Agency (which mobilizes community resources with the assistance of partners to help children from impoverished backgrounds secure a better future through education) and King Solomon’s Funds (which provides empowerment programs to young men and women via career skills training, business and entrepreneurial development training, vocational skills training, counselling and mentoring). Through mission and ministry.

”Lizzy is undergoing rehabilitation at the moment, We believe that anyone can be transformed if we create the opportunity for it to happen”.

He also wrote the message below on his page:

We visited Ipodo this afternoon, a dilapidated and degraded community in the heart of Ikeja.
Our visit was to rescue 26 year old Lizzy from the clutches of her captors; the drug sellers and pimps who feed her drug habit from the proceeds of prostitution and other vices.

