Lagos State Governor-elect, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat will on April 27, 2019 unveil key road-map to adopt in actualizing the vision for a greater Lagos at a special dinner to appreciate Lagosians for massively voting for them at the recent governorship election in the State.

Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled a total of 739,445 votes to defeat their closest challenger and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Jimi Agbaje who got 206,141 votes.

The appreciation dinner, according to its organizers, Vision LOUD, is designed for the governor-elect and his deputy to thank residents of the state for the overwhelming support they received at the poll, and to also unveil the strategies to be adopted in achieving the set objectives for the state.

Vision LOUD, a socio-political group championing the Lagos of higher dreams, in a statement on Wednesday by its National Coordinator, Owoseni Olukotun, said aside Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat, the event, which is billed to hold at Civic Centre, Victoria Island by 6pm prompt, would also be attended by APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who is to serve as father of the day.

Other eminent Nigerians that would grace the event, according to Owoseni, include APC chieftain, Chief Pius Akinyelure (Chairman of the day); former Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Musiliu Smith (Co-chairman); former Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; Majority Leader of House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu; Elegushi of Ikateland, Oba Saheed Elegushi; renowned finance expert, Mr Wale Edun; former Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Dele Alake; and Lagos State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr Hakeem Fahm.

Olukotun particularly expressed strong optimism in the ability of Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat to place the state on sound footing for upward trajectory across board, saying that it was evident that the state would be in good hands with the duo, adding that they would be speaking more about their plans for the state at the event.

“The manifesto of the Governor-elect as captured in the five pillars of developmental agenda for the state aptly presents a clear vision and road-map in critical sectors including Traffic Management and Transportation; Health and Environment; Education and Technology; Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy; as well as Entertainment and Tourism.

“From a careful appraisal of the manifesto and the eloquent manner with which the Governor-Elect and his deputy presented the agenda to Lagosians at various platforms, we know that Lagos is in for a great time which is in tandem with our vision for the State. So, at this upcoming appreciation dinner, the Governor-elect and the Deputy Governor-elect will be speaking more to their plans and also specially thank the people for the massive support at the poll,” Olukotun said.

