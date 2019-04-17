The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) on Wednesday began sensitisation of motorists to reduce incessant accidents on the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Expressway.

Speaking during the sensitisation and enlightenment campaign held at the Dadi Motor Park, Kwangila, Zaria, Kaduna State, Deputy Corps Commander, Stella Joseph-Numan said the sensitisation was necessary to curb deaths on the highways.

Joseph-Numan, who is also the Corridor Commander in charge of Zuba-Kaduna-Zaria Corridor Command, said: “You know we have been experiencing a lot of accidents due to the ongoing road construction and the attitude of some motorists.

“I want to appeal to motorists to be patient, our drivers are so impatient due to this road construction; there are many diversions on the way and motorists do overtake from the left and also from the right.

“These are some of the reasons why motorists should to be sensitised on the need to respect traffic rules and regulations toward safe arrival.

“I am here today to also monitor the preparedness of the Zaria unit command for the Easter patrol. We noticed that we are experiencing great loss, especially along the Kwanila bridge.’’

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

