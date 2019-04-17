The Nigeria Police has launched operation PUFF ADDER in Zamfara in its push to end banditry, kidnappings and other criminal activities in the state and other parts of the country.

Speaking at the event, the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohamed Adamu, said the operation was created in consideration of how banditry continue to destroy lives and properties in the state.

Adamu who was represented by Assistant Inspector General in charge of Zone 10, comprising Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara, Mohammed Mustapha, also said that the operation was already launched in Kaduna, Sokoto Katsina and Kebbi states mop up all forms of criminaties around the areas.

He said the most important support needed from the communities was intelligence information that would help the personnel in identifying the criminals.

He also cautioned the security operatives to be more professional in their operations.

In his remarks, the State Police Commissioner, Celestine Okoye, sought the cooperation and collaboration of all stakeholders more especially the local authorities.

He equally warned the criminals to repent or face the consequences.

Similarly, Zamfara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Abdullahi Shinkafi, urged the security agencies to adopt evaluation measures to ascertain the level of success.

He assured of the state government”s continued support for the success of the security operation.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

