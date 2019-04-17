The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed optimism that it will win Kogi Governorship election scheduled for Nov. 2.

The party expressed the optimism in a communiqué issued at the end of a crucial meeting of critical stakeholders at the Party’s National Secretariat on Wednesday in Abuja.

The party leaders, according to the communique, resolved to forego all personal ambitions and work together for the interest of the party and the people of the state.

Speaking at the opening of the meeting, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, said that PDP’s winning streaks in the last governorship elections would be reenacted in Kogi governorship election.

Ologbondiyan said the party had the support of the people of Kogi , who were now looking up to it to clinch the governorship seat from Gov. Yahaya Bello of APC.

He reiterated the commitment of the NWC of the party to ensure free, fair, transparent, rancour-free and credible processes for all activities toward the governorship election.

This, according to him, is to throw up a candidate that is collectively acceptable to the people of Kogi.

“Our great party will not engage in any form of imposition but as usual will strictly adhere to demands and fulfillment of our internal democratic processes,” he said.

