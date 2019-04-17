The Official Song of the XVIII Pan American Games of Lima 2019 was revealed on Tuesday at the Domes of San Miguel in the Costa Verde region of Lima.

Alejandro Goycoolea, the Communications Director of Panam Sports Organisation, in a press release on Wednesday, stated that the song’s revelation was witnessed by many within Peru’s top sports authorities.

He added that they were supported by many top athletes, sports media personnel and the Peruvian capital’s public.

“At the “Serenade to 100 Days to Go to Lima 2019” event, a night full of music, dance and sports made the city come to life.

“More than 1,000 people enjoyed sports demonstrations by the Lima 2019 Athlete Ambassadors, artistic performances and, of course, the main event of the evening, a concert by Pedro Suarez-Vertiz and his band performing the Official Song of Lima 2019 —- `Let’s All Play!’.”

Suarez-Vertiz, while giving an explanation about the song, said: “It’s a song with heart, a song with energy, that invites us all to play and to get excited.

“This is the first time in our history that Peru is organising an event of such magnitude: the most important multi-sports event in the entire continent.

“And what better way than to receive all of the athletes than with a song of Peruvian rhythms, using instruments unique to our culture and talking about the friendship between our brother countries.”

“It has been an enriching creative process that has filled me with satisfaction and I hope it does not disappoint.

“This song will be heard around the world and we will sing it full force from our corner of the continent so that everyone who hears it will know that in Peru, we all play together,” the singer-songwriter added.

Goycoolea disclosed also that the song was chanted by the thousands of attendees who came to Costa Verde to watch the concert, and the audience response was spectacular.

He added that while there were only 100 days until the Americas’ greatest sports festival returns, the infrastructure in Lima was more than 90 per cent complete.

“All that remains is ironing out the operational details, which is no minor task.

“Planning for the ticketing, credentials and logistics to welcome more than 7,000 athletes, 4,000 officials and 150,000 tourists to the Peruvian capital will take a coordinated effort.’’

Speaking also, Neven Ilic, the Panam Sports President, pointed out that the 100-Day milestone is an important moment for every event in the Olympic cycle.

“Now, we have entered the final stretch. The sports venues are nearly ready, and many great athletes have already qualified, but at the same time, there is much work left to do in these final three months before we can begin this festival of sports.

“We call on all of Americas’ athletes to continue their preparation for this great sports event and for the public to stay tuned, because ticket sales for Lima 2019 will begin on May 27.’’

The Pan American Sports Organisation (Panam Sports) is the leader of sports and the Olympic Movement in the Americas.

It propels the development of sports and supports the region’s 41-member National Olympic Committees (NOCs) to inspire more participation in international competitions.

Panam Sports also encourages the participation of the youth to prepare the generation to come in the region.

It works closely with athletes, NOCs, Organising Committees of all regional games, Pan American Sports Confederations, International Federations (IFs) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

This collaboration is to secure the success and celebration of the region’s main event, the Pan American Games.

