Rangers International Football Club of Enugu on Wednesday played out a 1-1 draw in their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) rescheduled match.

Godwin Aguda gave Rangers the lead in 72nd minute through penalty kick as Ajani Ibrahim was fouled inside the 18 yards box.

Lobi Stars skipper Solomon Kwambe rescued the visiting team from defeat on the stroke of full-time when he converted a free kick at the edge of the box.

Rangers paid for their wastefulness after missing a lot of chances through Michael Uchebo and Seka Pascal.

Speaking after the match, Rangers gaffer, Olugbenga Ogunbote, said that his team paid for their failure to take the match beyond their opponent in the first half.

He also regretted losing two points at home to a top three team, but said his players were tired from their numerous matches played in the league.

Ogunbote said that his team would continue to take their matches one after the other to keep getting good results in the league.

Solomon Ogbeide, Lobi Stars coach, said that the point means a lot for his team.

According to him, his team is looking forward to getting a good result against their next opponent, Enyimba FC Aba.

He noted that the two teams played the match with experience as his players knew that Rangers was a tough team.

”We played them massive defence with tactical game, so we are aware that we need to score as much as we defend well.

”I expected a tough match against our host as we have tested continental competition with them and everybody wants to go back to it,” Ogbeide said.

