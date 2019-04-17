Lanre Babalola

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has begun recruitment of 3,200 officers into the service following approval from the Federal Government.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) at its meeting recently approved the NCS request to recruit more officers.

Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad revealed this in a tweet on Tuesday.

Read his tweet below:

”ALERT: Following the necessary approval from the Federal Executive Council, Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) is set to recruit 3,200 officers. Application for recruitment will be open on (link: http://customs.gov.ng) customs.gov.ng at 12am to all eligible Nigerians who meet the requirements. Kindly RT!”

The NCS portal for recruitment is already opened and interested applicants can visit the portal for registration and employment at vacancy.customs.gov.ng

