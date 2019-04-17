The Forum of Zonal and State Youth Leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the party to ensure equitable distribution of the principal officers’ positions in the National Assembly among the six geo-political zones in the country.

The Forum which made the call at a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday, said immediate action to reflect equity and fairness in the zoning of the positions in the national assembly became necessary.

The Chairman of the Forum, Mr Terver Aginde, from the North-Central, said all the zones were equal stakeholders, adding that zone should be allowed to own and determine the process.

Aginde said the various organs of the party at zonal and state levels should be allowed to function in accordance with the laws governing the party and to re-position the party beyond the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari terminating in 2023.

He also called for the reconvening of a meeting of National Executive Council of the party.

Aginde appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to consult the youth organs of the party in his next cabinet appointments, especially those that affected the youth.

“We congratulate the President for the well-deserved victory at the just concluded general election. We pass a vote of confidence in him as the true leader of the party.

“We express our readiness to work with him to achieve the `Next Level Agenda’.

“We have examined the various pre and post-election issues confronting our party.

“We, therefore, resolved to draw Mr President’s attention to the dangerous drift of the ship of the party which if not urgently steered aright may be heading for a precipice,” he said.

According to him, while there is no contestation on the initiative to determine National Assembly leadership within defined parameters of zoning and ranking to ensure stability and discipline within the ranks of the party, it must be done without undermining the independence of the legislature.

He said the group considered the micro-zoning as a recipe for chaos in view of the experience of 2015.

Aginde added: “Our goal is not to fight the system but to correct some ills within the system, shape the direction of the party and ensure a successful tenure of Mr President and all our elected party officials.

“The overall objective is to ensure reconciliation, unity and restructuring of the party.

“It is a known fact that President Muhammadu Buhari’s personage epitomises the strength of APC as at today.

“Every concerned party member must begin to ponder what becomes of the party after the President’s tenure in 2023, especially in the light of the highhandedness and perception of lack of internal democracy.

Those in attendance at the news conference include Maigari Bello Kasimu-North East, Abubakar Sadiq Saadu-North West, Odu Olisaemaka Onyeka -South East, Gabriel Iduseri – South-South, Lawal Ola Kolade -South West.

