Time Magazine, American weekly news magazine and news website published in New York City has released its full list of 100 most influential people for 2019.
Former U.S. first lady – Michelle Obama is one of the icons who made it to this list, she was profiled by world renowned, award winning American singer, songwriter, actress, director and record producer Beyoncé.
Read Michelle’s profile By Beyoncé Knowles-Carter:
Loving Michelle Obama wasn’t much of a choice. It was something that came naturally, because of how she carried herself. Because she resembled us and was moving in spaces where, as black Americans, we weren’t exactly meant to be, she seemed so powerful.
When I first met her, I was embraced by a warm, regal, confident woman who possessed a reassuring calm, on the eve of President Obama’s historic first Inauguration.
The way she looked, walked and spoke, in that warm but authoritative tone, we saw our mothers and sisters. She was strong and ambitious and spoke her mind without sacrificing honesty or empathy. That takes a lot of courage and discipline.
She would’ve been impactful simply by being in the White House, the first African-American First Lady. But she also used her position of power to improve the world around her. Her initiative Reach Higher, for example, encourages young people to complete their education past high school. She empowers all of us to interrogate our fears and surpass greatness.
I’m honored to know such a brilliant black woman who’s spoken about the sacrifice it takes to balance her passions while remaining a supportive partner and mother, and now a best-selling author with Becoming. She has continued to open herself up, even if it meant being criticized. She has continued to be a portrait of grace.
I am so grateful that my daughters and my son live in a world where Michelle Obama shines as a beacon of hope who inspires all of us to do better and to be better.
Knowles-Carter is a Grammy-winning musician
See full list below…
Pioneers:
Sandra Oh
Indya Moore
Marlon James
Chrissy Teigen
Massimo Bottura
Hasan Minhaj
Samin Nosrat
Ninja
Arundhati Katju and Menaka Guruswamy
Naomi Osaka
Leah Greenberg and Ezra Levin
Fred Swaniker
Lynn Nottage
Tara Westover
Adam Bowen and James Monsees
Barbara Rae-Venter
He Jiankui
Aileen Lee
Jay O’Neal and Emily Comer
Shep Doeleman
Artists:
Dwayne Johnson
Regina King
Khalid
Emilia Clarke
BTS
Brie Larson
Joanna and Chip Gaines
Ariana Grande
Mahershala Ali
Glenn Close
Rami Malek
Luchita Hurtado
Ozuna
dream hampton
Richard Madden
Yalitza Aparicio
Clare Waight Keller
Leaders:
Nancy Pelosi
Donald Trump
Greta Thunberg
Andrés Manuel López Obrador
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Jacinda Ardern
Juan Guaidó
Abiy Ahmed
Mitch McConnell
Brett Kavanaugh
Jane Goodall
Benjamin Netanyahu
Zhang Yiming
Hoesung Lee
William Barr
Pope Francis
Xi Jinping
Leana Wen
Imran Khan
Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed
Cyril Ramaphosa
Robert Mueller
Mahathir Mohamad
Matteo Salvini
Jair Bolsonaro
Zhang Kejian
Icons:
Taylor Swift
Michelle Obama
Spike Lee
Christine Blasey Ford
David Hockney
Desmond Meade
Lady Gaga
Radhya Almutawakel
Pierpaolo Piccioli
Maria Ressa
Caster Semenya
Mirian G.
Grainne Griffin, Ailbhe Smyth and Orla O’Connor
Loujain al-Hathloul
Titans:
Mohamed Salah
LeBron James
Jennifer Hyman
Gayle King
Mark Zuckerberg
Tiger Woods
Jeanne Gang
Bob Iger
Pat McGrath
Alex Morgan
Vera Jourova
Ryan Murphy
Mukesh Ambani
Ren Zhengfei
Marillyn Hewson
Jerome Powell
Join the conversation