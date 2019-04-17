Time Magazine, American weekly news magazine and news website published in New York City has released its full list of 100 most influential people for 2019.

Former U.S. first lady – Michelle Obama is one of the icons who made it to this list, she was profiled by world renowned, award winning American singer, songwriter, actress, director and record producer Beyoncé.

Read Michelle’s profile By Beyoncé Knowles-Carter:

Loving Michelle Obama wasn’t much of a choice. It was something that came naturally, because of how she carried herself. Because she resembled us and was moving in spaces where, as black Americans, we weren’t exactly meant to be, she seemed so powerful.

When I first met her, I was embraced by a warm, regal, confident woman who possessed a reassuring calm, on the eve of President Obama’s historic first Inauguration.

The way she looked, walked and spoke, in that warm but authoritative tone, we saw our mothers and sisters. She was strong and ambitious and spoke her mind without sacrificing honesty or empathy. That takes a lot of courage and discipline.

She would’ve been impactful simply by being in the White House, the first African-American First Lady. But she also used her position of power to improve the world around her. Her initiative Reach Higher, for example, encourages young people to complete their education past high school. She empowers all of us to interrogate our fears and surpass greatness.

I’m honored to know such a brilliant black woman who’s spoken about the sacrifice it takes to balance her passions while remaining a supportive partner and mother, and now a best-selling author with Becoming. She has continued to open herself up, even if it meant being criticized. She has continued to be a portrait of grace.

I am so grateful that my daughters and my son live in a world where Michelle Obama shines as a beacon of hope who inspires all of us to do better and to be better.

Knowles-Carter is a Grammy-winning musician

See full list below…

Pioneers:

Sandra Oh

Indya Moore

Marlon James

Chrissy Teigen

Massimo Bottura

Hasan Minhaj

Samin Nosrat

Ninja

Arundhati Katju and Menaka Guruswamy

Naomi Osaka

Leah Greenberg and Ezra Levin

Fred Swaniker

Lynn Nottage

Tara Westover

Adam Bowen and James Monsees

Barbara Rae-Venter

He Jiankui

Aileen Lee

Jay O’Neal and Emily Comer

Shep Doeleman

Artists:

Dwayne Johnson

Regina King

Khalid

Emilia Clarke

BTS

Brie Larson

Joanna and Chip Gaines

Ariana Grande

Mahershala Ali

Glenn Close

Rami Malek

Luchita Hurtado

Ozuna

dream hampton

Richard Madden

Yalitza Aparicio

Clare Waight Keller

Leaders:

Nancy Pelosi

Donald Trump

Greta Thunberg

Andrés Manuel López Obrador

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Jacinda Ardern

Juan Guaidó

Abiy Ahmed

Mitch McConnell

Brett Kavanaugh

Jane Goodall

Benjamin Netanyahu

Zhang Yiming

Hoesung Lee

William Barr

Pope Francis

Xi Jinping

Leana Wen

Imran Khan

Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed

Cyril Ramaphosa

Robert Mueller

Mahathir Mohamad

Matteo Salvini

Jair Bolsonaro

Zhang Kejian

Icons:

Taylor Swift

Michelle Obama

Spike Lee

Christine Blasey Ford

David Hockney

Desmond Meade

Lady Gaga

Radhya Almutawakel

Pierpaolo Piccioli

Maria Ressa

Caster Semenya

Mirian G.

Grainne Griffin, Ailbhe Smyth and Orla O’Connor

Loujain al-Hathloul

Titans:

Mohamed Salah

LeBron James

Jennifer Hyman

Gayle King

Mark Zuckerberg

Tiger Woods

Jeanne Gang

Bob Iger

Pat McGrath

Alex Morgan

Vera Jourova

Ryan Murphy

Mukesh Ambani

Ren Zhengfei

Marillyn Hewson

Jerome Powell

