Dr Idiat Adebule, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State on Wednesday said the state government would continue to provide qualitative education to all its citizens.

Adebule made this known at the inauguration of the permanent secretariat of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) at Ago Palace, Isolo, Lagos.

The deputy governor, who was represented by Mr Biodun Oni, a Director in the state Ministry of Education, urged private school owners in the state to synergise with the government in its quest to make education affordable and available to all.

She said that synergy was necessary because private school associations had a role to play in ensuring qualitative, effective and efficient educational system that would promote academic excellence and discipline in schools.

Adebule assured NAPPS of the state government’s commitment to the provision of a free and equitable access to basic education and to partner with all stakeholders in the development of the children in the state.

“For us in the state, we remain committed to the provision of a free and equitable access to basic education.

“We will continue to focus on an inclusive education policy that seeks to provide quality, effective and functional education for all citizens, ‘’ she said.

Adebule, however, lauded the leadership of the NAPPS and its members for the commitment, vision and resilience in building their secretariat in spite of the global economic challenges.

“I am sure that the new building will facilitate and enhance the activities of the association which will lead to increased productivity and give more members a sense of belonging.

“The new edifice commissioned also remains a worthy legacy of the current leadership of the association, ‘’ she said.

Mrs Ronke Shoyombo, Director-General, Office of Quality Assurance, Lagos State Ministry of Education, commended the leadership of NAPPS.

She also commended the association’s President, Alhaji Wasiu Adumadeyin and other members for flying the flag of the association with a unity of purpose.

The director-general said that NAPPS and the ministry had come a long way in the commitment to promote educational development in the state.

“This edifice is a testimony of NAPPS’ commitment to excellence; constructed to re-position and provide conducive atmosphere for the effective and efficient execution of the association’s activities.

