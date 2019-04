Nigerian singer Davido has revealed that ace music producer Kiddominant worked on Beyonce’s forthcoming album, which is set to released soon.

According to Lyric website, Beyonce is set to release her new album on the 18th of April, 2019, which is likely to be titled B7.

Davido wrote on his instagram page on Wednesday, April 18, 2019: Omg @kiddominant !! Made it on Beyoncé Album! Jesus!!

