The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Mr Muhammad Adamu, has appealed to traditional rulers in Zamfara to support security agencies with information and intelligence gathering in order to succeed in the ongoing security operations in the state.

Adamu made the call in Gusau on Wednesday at the official launching of Operation “Puff Adder” of the the Nigerian Police in the state.

The Acting IGP who was represented by the Assistance Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 10 Sokoto, Muhammad Mustafa said the information and intelligence gathering were very vital in tackling terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of insecurity.

“We want our royal fathers to circulate the message to villages that this operation has taken off, the information and intelligence are very very important, please share them with us.

“The whole world today is relying on intelligence, we must develop a mechanisms to share this intelligence.

“The civilian must give the information to the law enforcement agencies, we should consider this fight as our own, we must work together so that we can see to its end,” he said.

“Everyone must cooperate, our communities should support our foot soldiers so that we succeed in this task,” he said.

He said the operation “Puff Adder” is the outcome of the initiative of the Acting IGP to tackle security challenges in the country.

“It was resolved following the consultation meetings with stakeholders in this state, we are aware of operations carried out by the Nigerian Army and various successes recorded,” he added.

He urged the police personnel to be professionals always.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

