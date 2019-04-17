The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said residents of Taraba paid the highest average price for purchase of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly known as petrol in March.

The NBS said this in “Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) Price Watch for March 2018’’ posted on its website.

The bureau said residents of Taraba paid average of N150.55 per litre for the product.

The report said the residents of Plateau paid N145.55 per litre while the residents of Oyo paid N146.50 per litre for the product.

This showed that the residents bought the product more than the official pump price of N145 per litre.

Meanwhile, Ogun, Imo and Ekiti states were the states with lowest average price as they sold the product below the official pump price in the month under review.

Residents of Ogun bought the Petrol at N143.06 per litre while Imo residents bought at N143.18 and Ekiti sold the product at N143.47.

According to the report, average price paid by consumers for petrol decreased by -11.1 per cent year-on-year and 0.00 per cent month-on-month.

This 0.00 per cent figure showed that the average price of N145.30 recorded in February did not change in March.

Similarly, average price paid by consumers for Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) increased by 1.58 per cent month-on-month and 11.02 per cent year-on-year to N229.16 in March 2019 from to N225.61 in February, 2019.

The bureau said the states with the highest average price of diesel were Borno (N246.67), Niger (N241.88) and Imo (N240.50).

Also, it said the states with the lowest average price of diesel were Ekiti (N203.95), Plateau (N217.00) and Rivers (N218.00).

Field work for the report was done solely by over 700 NBS Staff in all states of the federation supported by supervisors who were monitored by internal and external observers.

Fuel Prices were collected across all the 774 local governments across all States and the FCT from over 10,000 respondents and locations.

The price reflected actual prices households stated they actually bought those fuels together with the prices reportedly sold by the fuel suppliers.

The average of all these prices was then reported for each state and the average for the country is the average for the state.

