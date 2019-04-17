To ensure operators in the informal sector benefit from its Health Insurance Scheme, the Oyo State Health Insurance Agency has introduced barter and daily payment system.

Dr Sola Akande, the Executive Secretary of the agency, made the disclosure on Tuesday at a town hall meeting held at Mapo Hall in Ibadan.

The state government had on May 26, 2017, flagged off the scheme.

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi had during the flag off of the scheme described it as evidence of the administration’s commitment to improving and promoting the socio-economic well-being of the citizenry.

Akande said that the newly evolved arrangements were aimed at bringing on board artisans and traders in the state to benefit from the insurance scheme.

He said that the new arrangement involved trade by barter and daily payments of as low as N50.

Akande said that the arrangement also allows traders to swap their products of equal monetary worth for coverage under the scheme.

“We have all kinds of innovations to ensure people get into the scheme, commencing with daily payments like daily contributions and trade by barter among others.

“These arrangements are, especially for our rural people. You can bring in palm oil that we will value it, take it to the marketing unit, then they will sell it and we’ll get the money.

“We want to look for all possible means to make this convenient for the people. It’s not that the people don’t have money they spend every day.

“We are going to help them by going to their markets and their shops. You can’t expect a woman selling vegetables to go to the bank and deposit money for health insurance.

“If they do a daily contribution of N50, they will make up their N8,000 payment in four months, and then they begin to enjoy the scheme,’’ he said.

Akande said that the scheme had already captured civil servants in the state, adding bringing on board the informal sector was next.

“Information is power. It’s not that people don’t want health insurance. We have reached out to people in Iseyin and Oyo. We’re starting another one at Ibarapa axis tomorrow, ’’ he said.

Mr Ibrahim Omiyale, the Chairman, Ibadan South East Local Government, commended the state government for holding the meeting in his local government.

Omiyale said that the scheme would help promote better living condition for residents thof e council areas.

The event was attended by market and community leaders as well as civil servants.

