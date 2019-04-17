Scene one tv boss, movie producer, director and actress Funke Akindele Bello has just been announced as brand ambassador of Dettol.

She wrote on her page:

As a new Mom and as an advocate for healthy living, I am happy to announce that I just joined @DettolNigeria as a brand ambassador and will be supporting the newly launched #CleanNaija Initiative.

We are committed to educating all Nigerians on the best hygiene practices which will ultimately help to build healthier lives and happier homes.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

