Funke Akindele, latest brand ambassador for Dettol

Scene one tv boss, movie producer, director and actress Funke Akindele Bello has just been announced as brand ambassador of Dettol.

She wrote on her page:
As a new Mom and as an advocate for healthy living, I am happy to announce that I just joined @DettolNigeria as a brand ambassador and will be supporting the newly launched #CleanNaija Initiative.

We are committed to educating all Nigerians on the best hygiene practices which will ultimately help to build healthier lives and happier homes.